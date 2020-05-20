Another week down and May is half over. Hard to believe!
We are still following Governor Little’s Phases Protocol. We have entered Phase II which allows for groups of less than 10 but still maintains social distancing as well as recommending facemasks.
All district facilities are still closed but we will be allowing teachers to schedule individual students if needed. This will have to be scheduled through the building administrator by teachers.
The budget continues to be a big topic for schools and around the country. We are experiencing a one percent holdback this year and a five percent next year. We receive around $9 million from the state in various funds so this equates to about a $90,000 holdback this year and a $450,000 holdback next year.
We are in the process of budgeting and negotiations to find solutions to the challenge. We will try to minimize the impact as much as possible.
As we move forward we continually investigate ideas that derive from the public and within our organization on how we can make adjustments to safely have students and staff in schools. The criteria set forth by the State Board of Education is being explored as we plan for next year. There will be challenges as there always are in education but with the help of our supportive communities and staff we will come out of this better than ever.
Graduation is coming together and will be held on June 13 at noon in Orofino and at 5 p.m. at Timberline. I am impressed and grateful for the maturity, understanding and creativity of the seniors and our school personnel. The events might not be exactly what has always been done but 2020 has not been exactly how we expected it to be.
I appreciate everyone making the best of it and taking the time to celebrate these students. We plan to live stream, broadcast and record the events for those who cannot attend due to limited attendance.
Thank you all again for your ongoing support of JSD171.
