Spring is trying its hardest to get here but the cool weather continues to hold out. Summer is getting close!
The end of the school year is getting close as well. Just a few more weeks and the year will be in the books.
ISAT testing is well underway and completed in some areas. As always, students need to be well rested and attend to participate effectively.
Budgeting is well under way with deadlines approaching. It looks like with the generosity and support of our levy we are able to move forward with maintenance items as well technology and student supports. We are all very grateful for being a part of such supportive communities.
The Timberline elementary build has begun. The subbase is being excavated in preparation of foundation work. Ground water is a concern which is being addressed to make sure we have a solid base in which to build. This has slowed the progress by a week or so but doing it right the first time is the most important.
The district has been approached by the CEA to begin negotiations. There have been some technicalities that came to the surface during the process which are being worked out. We look forward to working together towards our future.
Activities are at warp speed. We still struggle to have enough bus drivers to cover all of our activities and routes. Please let us know if you or someone you know would be interested in obtaining the credentials to drive a bus.
Kindergarten roundup happened last week. It looks like our student numbers are steady to increasing at our schools.
Scheduling and planning for next year is well underway at the schools. We still have several personnel openings to fill. We hope to offer more CTE courses at OJSHS next year as well as offering additional “learning loss” support through the restructuring of support schedules at all of our schools.
Graduations are near! We are excited to help honor and celebrate the accomplishments of our youth.
IDYCA – May 27 at 4 p.m. in Boise
THS – June 10 at 5 p.m.
OJSHS – June 10 at 8 p.m.
