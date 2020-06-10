Another very tough week for JSD171 with an accident taking the life of Orofino Elementary sixth grader Gavin Ehlinger-Sherard. We are saddened to hear of such a tragedy. The district is offering counseling and support to anyone who feels they need it. OES was open Thursday and Friday with personnel on hand to provide support.
Additional support is available by calling the following numbers, at 476-0424, or our district social worker, Andrea Bowen, at 476-0541. Personnel will be available next week to continue to offer support. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.
As we continue on the path of uncertainty I want everyone to know how much I appreciate your adaptability, creativity and flexibility. We could not do what we do without the driven personnel of JSD171 and the support of our parents and communities. I assure you that our leadership team continues to explore all options for the upcoming school year.
I am continuously meeting with state and regional officials to keep up with the latest findings and guidance. Our hope is to begin school next year as normal but even at best there will be some fundamental changes that will likely have to occur. I will be asking for input from our staff and patrons as we move towards next year. I am looking forward to building a plan that is guided by our unique needs.
There is a constant desire to get things back to normal as much as possible. Believe me, I would like nothing more than that to happen. Our plan is and continues to be to follow the guidelines set forth by Governor Little’s office coupled with the State Board of Education and Public Health.
Our facilities are slowly reopening as we move through the phases. Once the social distancing orders are lifted on June 27, all facilities can be utilized as normal. Obviously, if something changes for better or worse before then we will follow suit. Thank you all for being patient with this process.
Graduation has been planned and is ready to go. I have one more meeting with the seniors and sponsors at Timberline this week. I believe both Orofino and Timberline will have awesome, memorable graduations. Just a reminder that both graduations are by invitation only in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
We will be sending out a link that we will be streaming live on Youtube and Facebook as well as recording and posting on social media. We ask that the communities respect our plans and all of the hard work put into creating these events in these restrictive times. Thank you in advance for your support.
We have been working hard to find the balance point with the budget holdbacks from this year and next. It is going to be a tight year but we are hoping to move forward without having a direct impact on student learning. Included in this is negotiations, which is going great with the team.
We all realize we are doing the best we can at this point. I greatly appreciate the support and conversations around that table as it helps us guide our year.
The school year is almost officially over. If you have not heard from the schools please check in with them as they are cleaning out students’ personal belongings as well as collecting Chromebooks and chargers and any other school items.
I plan to meet with all of the staff on Thursday of this week. We will be meeting at Timberline, OES, and OJSHS. Support staff and outlying schools will be attending in one of these locations. Zoom will be an option as well. I will be sending out the invitations soon. Keep in mind we are still practicing social distancing. It should be good for us to finalize the year and plan for the next.
Once again I appreciate the ongoing support from our staff and patrons. It has been a difficult year for us as well as most of the state and nation.
The future holds great things for our communities as we enter a new era of education. No matter what education looks like in the future there is one thing that always remains constant, the desire from our staff to provide the best for our students and communities.
