Hello all!!! Summer is finally here and the water continues to be inviting! Enjoy safely!
The next few weeks will see the energy of the schools ramping up as teachers continue to prepare, custodial/maintenance and technology complete summer projects, food is being ordered, transportation is gearing up and administrators are planning and training. This is just a peek into the many things that happen in preparation of the new year. Thank you to everyone for your efforts and support in helping get the 19/20 year off to a great start!
As we ring in the new school year there are many things that have to fall into place for the district to be successful. Much of that is in setting clear goals and creating plans that can be implemented.
The administrative team is meeting this week to focus on District Wide Accreditation. This process will look at every building individually and compare and combine to find any areas that are common deficiencies across the district.
During this process, the Continuous Improvement Plan (CIP), Strategic Plan, Literacy Plan and Departmental Plans will be utilized to analyze and implement any changes that would be beneficial to our students. This process will take until the spring of 2020 to finish at which time a report will be issued publicly. I look forward to the process and outcomes of the journey. I am convinced it will prove beneficial to all. I will keep you updated as we move through the process.
Another area still on the front burner is Safety. This area will continue to be a priority for the district. Safety not only includes physical safety but mental and emotional safety as well. JSD171 is becoming better and better at assisting students with their needs as training continues to happen as well as increased support from outside entities.
I also wanted to acknowledge the work the board of education has been doing. Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) has provided multiple trainings for members. Last year the board met 25 times with an additional five times for training. This is a great commitment for a volunteer position. I want to thank each of them for their work towards making JSD171 a great place for kids. This leads to the announcement of the vacant Zone II seat. Please drop a letter of interest by the district office if you would like to be considered.
This year we will be paying close attention to the budget and upcoming funding formula discussions. We will do our best to keep everyone informed.Next spring will bring with it the asked renewal of our district levy. This local tax levy helps us provide for our students through all areas of the budget. We will be discussing the details of this in the upcoming months.
I look forward to a great year! Thank you for your ongoing support of JSD171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.