I am excited to say that after all of the planning and hard work that has gone into opening school this fall we are closer to being ready for students face to face! The Board of Trustees approved an opening plan on Aug. 3 which has been submitted and approved by North Central Region Public Health.
I will keep this as short as possible but want to summarize the things you need to know as a student, parent, patron or employee. We all want this plan to be as simple as possible but the fact is, there are numerous variables that have to be considered. This plan is not just a reflection of one group, but rather a culmination of all stakeholders of our community and the state and federal levels. As I go through some of the highlights there will be links to information which is worthy of reading to help understand how the plan was developed.
Public Health has set guidelines for the North Central Region (Region 2 for school districts). These guidelines determine what risk level we are at as defined in their document. Here is the Public Health Link. Please read the risk levels (minimal, moderate, high, critical), what determines the level and what the mitigation strategies are for each level.
The State Board of Education has released a framework for returning to school this fall. Here is the Framework Link. Their Framework is divided into three Categories (1 No community spread, 2 Moderate community spread, 3 substantial community spread) to help match with the Public Health guidelines. For our purposes the high and critical levels of Public Health correlate with Category 3 of the State Board of Education Frameworks. The goal of the State Board of Education is to allow individual districts to determine a plan that is effective for them.
Now for the summary. The district plan has several items listed on the top section that are required district wide. The one that is the most prevalent is that of masking/shields district wide and on buses.
The reason for this is multifold so I will list a few. We want to keep kids in school and we believe masking is the best way to prevent the spread rather than waiting for a spread then masking after the fact.
We as a district have 72% of our staff that is in a moderate to high risk of complications from contracting Covid19. We are unable to distance as recommended by public health and the CDC so masking is the best way to place groups together to prevent the spread. Here are the Public Health Guidelines and CDC Guidance for K-12 Administrators. Both of these documents state that masking is an important part of the mitigation process in preventing the spread of Covid19.
The goals have been and will continue to be to keep all staff, students and communities as safe as possible as well as keeping all students in school buildings as much as possible. The only way to do this safely is to require masks/shields for all students and staff due to the fact that we are unable to distance students due to building limitations.
We all prefer having students in school rather than a split schedule or online.
There are additional CDC Resources linked here for you to read and review. We have also addressed areas such as increased cleaning, child nutrition and more controlled entry by visitors.
Please take the time to read through our plan and feel free to ask if you have any questions. I realize that things look a bit different as school is about to begin and we all want normalcy more than anything.
The reality is that we will be as normal as possible with just a few minor adjustments and if we continue to practice these adjustments then hopefully we can remain as normal as possible throughout the pandemic.
Thank you all, once again, for your input and support of JSD171. As usual, we will keep you posted of any new happenings.
JSD171 2020/2021
Fall Opening Plan
District Wide
- Masks/Shields (buildings/buses)
- Distance where possible
- Barriers for main entry counters and teacher spaces
- Doors locked
- No visitors without masks
- Closed campuses
- All illnesses sent home immediately
- Increased routine cleaning/disinfecting
- Teach and implement proper and regular hygiene
The items listed above will be implemented district wide to ensure the safety of our staff and students. The district will be continuously evaluating our plans and will adjust if necessary on a monthly basis.
More details are available by visiting the school district’s website at http://www.sd171.k12.id.us/.
