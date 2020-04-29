Dr. Michael Garrett, Superintendent of Joint School District #171 provided an update on the current status of the district as of April 23.
The Idaho State Board of Education. on April 16 , approved the proposed criteria for schools to resume normal operations. zthe list can be found on their website. Garrett shared the district’s Leadership Committee met recently to discuss the district’s plans for how to work within the guidelines for re-opening. He added some criteria was difficult to meet and he didn’t see how it could be done in our district for the remaining portion of this year.
Just prior to Garrett’s update, Governor Little had announced the four stages of reopening Idaho businesses and other entities. Garrett encouraged the community to visit rebound.idaho.gov for details.
School districts learned last week from Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) that all activity seasons were closed for the 2019-2020 school year.
The district’s high schools surveyed parents and students for the question of what to do about graduation. Most indicated they wanted to still hold graduation on June 12, if at all possible. Garrett said they were brainstorming about how to graduate safely. Stay tuned for more information to come on graduation.
Financially, the district’s budget is looking at a one percent hold back and a proposed five percent hold back next year. Garrett stated that with an anticipated increase in insurance this next year, the district will have to make some adjustments.
The district is still bussing breakfast and lunch (over 3400 meals a week) to children ages one through 18. Garrett sends kudos to all who make that happen, including the volunteers that are working to provide assistance from the food banks, to help feed our families in this time of financial and emotional stress.
“We’re here to help,” said Garrett. “We want to be part of the solution.”
