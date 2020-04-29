The Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation was established in October 2017 to raise and distribute funds for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education opportunities in Idaho for teachers, students, and communities.
The foundation offers a way for organizations and individuals to make tax-deductible donations to the STEM Action Center and enhance the investment the state has made to nurture the Idaho STEM community. It is one of 600 nonprofits joining forces with the Idaho Nonprofit Center to raise money and awareness for Gem State charities statewide during the seventh-annual event.
The STEM A.C. Foundation seeks to raise $7,500 on Idaho Gives Day this year. Every donation it collects provides a new STEM learning interaction via STEM camps, student competitions, 21st-century learning materials, high-quality STEM instruction, professional mentorship, and other life-shaping programs. Reaching this goal will raise enough funds to support more than 500 STEM engagements.
This year, the STEM Action Center Foundation is focused on students and communities affected by COVID-19 closures for Idaho Gives Day. Students are home during the closures, and access to STEM learning opportunities during this time is critical to their success.
* $10 -- Supports access to STEM learning resources during school closures
* $27 -- Gives a student access to a STEM camp for exciting, hands-on learning
* $50 -- Funds #IdahoMakersUnite supplies for COVID-19 protective equipment making
* $200 -- Gives a student 120 hours of online/remote coding course instruction (visit IdahoCodes.org for more details about the program, which launched April 22, 2020)
Visit www.idahogives. org/organizations/idaho-stem-action-center-foundation to donate online during Idaho Gives 2020 anytime from April 23- through May 7, 2020.
STEM knowledge and skills are important to the future of Idaho, because they’re needed for critical and creative thinking, problem solving, innovation, and collaboration. STEM skills are required for 17 of Idaho’s 20 fastest growing jobs, and STEM jobs pay more than twice as much as non-STEM jobs.
The state anticipates 20 percent job growth in STEM careers -- including health care, computing, engineering, and advanced manufacturing -- by 2026. Currently there are nearly 86,000 STEM workers statewide, and the Idaho Department of Labor predicts Idaho may have 105,000 STEM jobs by 2026. These jobs will represent about $7 billion in personal income and about $352 million in tax revenue if Idaho’s workforce is poised to fill them.
The Idaho STEM Action Center was created in 2015 because Idaho citizens are not entering the STEM pipeline fast enough to meet current and future Idaho workforce needs. Its goals are to increase access to STEM opportunities, align education and workforce needs, and amplify awareness of STEM throughout Idaho. The organization is working with industry, government, educators, and students to develop new resources and support high-quality professional-development opportunities to foster a STEM-educated workforce that ensures Idaho’s continued economic prosperity.
