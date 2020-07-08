The LCSC Adult Learning Center is here to help you achieve your GED! On Thursday, July 9, at 8:00 a.m., we will have an orientation that will answer your questions and start you on this journey.
An important part of the GED Orientation will be the assessment test. With this assessment, you will be able to see what knowledge you have accumulated throughout the years and provide information to help you reach your goals.
This orientation and assessment is at no cost to you. This free evaluation will be your personal road map to help you obtain your GED transcript.
The hours of the Adult Learning Center are Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We are located at 416 Johnson Ave. Ste.1. Our phone number is 208-476-5731. Don’t wait! Now is the time!
