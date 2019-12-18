Jacob and I are raising money to improve the tech program at Orofino High School. We want to see a new computer built for the tech lab and also order new headphones to bring the equipment up to date.
The tech industry continues to grow and saturate the job market.
We feel that expanding on the schools ability to teach and provide up to date technology is essential for the success of all of our students.
Our mission is to provide a larger opportunity for kids from Orofino to engage in a strong computer program and learn important career and educational skills.
We would like to thank Debco, Orofino Builders Supply, and Crawford Drummond Associates for their generous donation and for their help in making this vision into a reality.
