The following is a list of Peck Elementary School supplies:
Every Student needs a water bottle and PE shoes
K-2:
- Glue Sticks (6)
- Crayons
- Water-Color paints
- Pencils
- Expo Markers
- Large eraser
- 2 Folders with pockets
- Scissors
- Ruler
3-6:
- Rubber Cement (2)
- 4 Notebooks
- Pencils & erasers
- Colored pencils and/or markers
- Ruler
- Expo Markers
- 2 Folders
- Scissors
- Additions: (things we use constantly):
- Clorox Wipes
- Plastic Cups
- Tissues
