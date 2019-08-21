The YWCA, KLER and P1FCU have partnered together to donate school supplies for students in Orofino and surrounding areas.
Distribution will be on Friday, Aug 23, at the Teen Center located in the bottom parking lot at Orofino High School.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. and we will close at 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Organizers cannot guarantee that everything on your child’s school list will be in the bags, but they hope it will help.
Thank you for those who have donated!
If you have any questions please call Staci Taylor at 208-476-0155
