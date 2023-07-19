Jt. School Dist. 171 food pantry

Watermelons were a part of the Joint School District #171’s Summer Food Pantry distribution in July.

Local families this past Fourth of July holiday participated in the Joint School Dist. 171 Summer Food Pantry program and were sweetly surprised by locally purchased Barney’s Harvest Foods fresh watermelons and hotdogs.

The meals consisted of hotdogs, buns, crackers, chicken soup, canned pears, tomato sauce, spaghetti noodles, snack chips and of course watermelons!

