Local families this past Fourth of July holiday participated in the Joint School Dist. 171 Summer Food Pantry program and were sweetly surprised by locally purchased Barney’s Harvest Foods fresh watermelons and hotdogs.
The meals consisted of hotdogs, buns, crackers, chicken soup, canned pears, tomato sauce, spaghetti noodles, snack chips and of course watermelons!
A special thank you to the Harvest Foods staff that helped with this special effort, as well as funding provided from our local Orofino Community Church.
This Summer Food Pantry focuses in on the needs of local families and continues to support all students and their families in our local area. Families do not need to meet financial requirements, just fill out an application. This form is available to fill out on Wednesdays during pantry operation hours.
Family pantry meals are distributed each Wednesday at the Orofino Elementary School front office between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-August. Please contact Carmen Griffith, District Child Nutrition Director at 208-476-0500 or Tama Naden, School Dist. Summer Food Pantry Staff Representative at 208-827-0680 for further information.
The community can support this local food pantry by donating needed high protein canned goods such as peanut butter, tuna, canned chicken, canned meals/soups.
Cash donations will be accepted as well. Volunteers are also needed to help with distribution. JSD171 is proud to work with the Idaho Food Bank supporting the district motto, “Preparing the next generation to thrive!”
