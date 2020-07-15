Trustees of Joint School District 171 will meet virtually with the use of Zoom for their regular meeting on Monday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.
The board will review program reports and discuss the Back to School Framework, Board Member Committees and begin the Board’s and District’s Goals for the Continuous Improvement Plan (CIP).
Action items for the evening include policy updates and new hires and separations.
An executive session will be held pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206(1).a and c.
