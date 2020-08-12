Trustees of Joint School District 171 will meet virtually via Zoom for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
The board will recognize Kathleen Tetwiler, review committee, building and program reports and discuss Back to School plans and Board/District Goals for the Continuous Improvement Plan.
Action items for the evening include Policy updates (Memo Summary, Second reading), Policy updates C Series(First Reading), Bus Routes (Classified), Safety Plans (Classified), Back to School Plan (Update) and new hires and separations within the district.
Before adjourning the board will hold an executive session pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206 (1).a.
