Trustees of Joint School District 171 Board will meet at the School District office Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m.
Items on the agenda include committee, building and program reports.
The board will also discuss year end summaries, Annual Board goals for 2019/2020, and Board Committee assignments.
Action items on the evening’s agenda include Resignation/Opening Announcement for the Zone II Trustee, the second reading of policies for Transportation and the ISBA’s spring updates, as well as new hires and separations.
An executive session will be held pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206.a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.