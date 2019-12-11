Trustees of Joint School District 171 Board will meet at Orofino Jr/Sr High on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
Items on the agenda include committee, building and program reports.
The board will also discuss and review draft options of the Board Meeting 2020 Calendar for times, dates, and locations; an update on the upcoming IDYCA Graduation; and Suicide/Social Emotional safety updates.
The board will make a decision on the following Action Items to include Board Clerk (Action not taken in November); Policy 3380 regarding the Eligibility Statement regarding eligibility for participation in extracurricular and co-curricular activities; the rescheduled date for the January 2020 Board Meeting will be Jan. 13, due to President’s Day falling on Jan. 20; wording for the 2020 Supplemental Levy; and the district’s new hires and separations.
