A hearing for Timberline School Athletic Gate Fee was held just prior to the Joint District #171 Trustee meeting held at Timberline Sept. 16.
Across the Whitepine Conference, the gate fee for admittance to games is increasing from $5 to $6 for adults, and from $4 to $5 for students. This is more than a five percent increase, therefore a hearing must be held in order to approve the increase.
Trustee Greg Billups was sworn into office for the Zone II trustee position.
There was no public comment.
Committee reports included the Policy Committee meeting Sept. 17, and the Negotiations Committee will meet Sept. 25. Superintendent Michael Garrett informed the board that the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee has seven members on board at present, he would like to invite students to participate as well, as he values their input. The committee will meet in October, with a date yet to be announced.
Building reports
Cavendish, OES, and Peck elementaries held back to school open house events this year. Families were able to visit the school and meet teachers as well as drop off supplies, fill out paperwork, and enjoy a treat. All three events were very well attended by the communities.
Both OES and Peck Elementary welcomed new staff to the schools. Charlotte Emborg and Kristi Blach are new paraprofessionals at Peck Elementary. Leah Steinbruecker and Crystal Gamble are two new classroom teachers at OES.
ISAT improvement and planning
OES, Cavendish, and Peck elementaries will continue to implement the Eureka Math Curriculum. At OES, the identification of priority standards and learning targets over the last two years has allowed teachers to focus their instruction based on standards. The implementation of benchmark assessments that speak directly to student progress toward standards has allowed us to better utilize our intervention resources and target instructional gaps.
We have seen continual growth on the ISAT as a result. This year we will continue to implement the work discussed above and we will be adding some work on vertical alignment of standards as well as building common assessments aligned to our identified learning targets. We will be consistently utilizing ISAT interim assessments throughout the year in grades 3-6 to gather additional data on progress toward proficiency as well as prepare students for taking the test.
In addition, two teams of teachers from OES are working with the regional math specialist, Ryan Dent, in lesson study teams. They will be exploring the practice of posing purposeful questions to advance students’ reasoning and taking some time to dig in to specific sets of content standards that they identify.
The fifth and sixth grade teams have combined this year to explore becoming experts in their content area standards in order to better influence a deeper understanding of content for students. This means that students will be switching classrooms and learning from all five teachers.
Attendance Improvement Initiative Goals- With the help of Mrs. Bowen, OES will be applying a multi-tiered approach to improving attendance. This approach involves collecting meaningful data, using positive and proactive approaches, and implementation of function-based interventions. Our goal is to increase attendance to 96%.
Activities - Cavendish Elementary students in 3-6 grades attended a town hall meeting with Senator Crapo. This opportunity tied nicely to their annual discussion of government, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, on which they base their classroom rules.
Jenine Nord at Cavendish Elementary was again awarded the Nez Perce Grant to help fund field trips and science activities at her school.
Enrollment - The first weeks of school brought 67 new students to OES putting our total enrollment at 405. Cavendish Elementary currently has 19 students enrolled and Peck Elementary currently has 18 students enrolled.
OJSHS
Building plans based on ISAT - The rationale for Math focus: Seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth grades did not meet the state average in the area of mathematics. ** Historical district data shows a seventh-grade slump that does not recover by tenth.
Monthly data meetings focused on specific standards and strategies being taught to address the weakness.
Addition of “Math Support” class for incoming 9th graders not meeting proficiency.
Building requirements for ALL Certified staff to incorporate one weekly math concept based on a common vocabulary.
Working with Ryan Dent (Regional Math Coach)
Piloting of Illustrative Math Curriculum
Test dates are as follows: PSAT Oct. 16; ACT Dec. 14; SAT April 14 and
ISAT April 20 through May 15.
Timberline
ISAT improvement and planning - The leadership team at Timberline believe that our poor ISAT scores are primarily the symptom of a much more serious problem. The primary challenge our underperforming students are facing relates to the culture of poverty. Many of our underperforming students do not have a vision of how education can enhance their lives.
That being said we are investing a lot of energy into changing culture and instilling a sense of value in education. We believe that as we enhance the self-worth of each student through leadership, training and experiences, students will develop into leaders who are committed to their education and community.
Math curriculum - In grade six through Geometry, we are piloting a new curriculum that is closely aligned with State standards and has the highest ratings of any available curriculum. Our teachers have received some professional development and we will continue to learn more about the curriculum as more opportunities present themselves.
This year, fourth and fifth grade students are learning math from Mrs. Morris and ELA from Mrs. Richardson. The teachers have created common blocks of time where students are switching classrooms. This will allow each teacher to focus on math/ELA and support students as they learn to transition among classrooms prior to moving into the secondary system.
We have set a school wide goal of 95% attendance. We are building incentives and keeping score for our students to improve attendance school wide.
We will utilize STAR assessments as a benchmarking tool for math students to ensure students are making adequate progress. We will utilize interim ISAT testing to support students in preparation for the ISAT as well as a standards based measure to evaluate students’ readiness for the ISAT.
Teachers are teaching keyboarding to students in grades K-6 utilizing typing.com as the curriculum. Students will eventually develop typing fluency by the end of fifth grade. This will help our students test taking ability as well as increase their overall academic performance as so much of their work is completed on a Chromebook.
Total enrollment for Timberline Schools stands at 217, with five new students at the elementary and three in secondary school.
IDYCA
The academy currently has 129 cadets enrolled and working the program. They have completed the equivalent to one quarter of the school year for this class already.
Family day was Sept. 7 and we appreciate all the teachers attending and interacting with Cadets and families. We conducted parent teacher conferences and had many positive comments. We are especially appreciative of Timberline Schools allowing us to have the event on their campus again. We parked 146 vehicles not including staff, and had 576 family members on campus. We had at least eight cadet graduates attend as well. With cadets and staff we were approaching 800 people!
The roof project continues and thankfully the main building now has rain and snow wrap in place and this rain storm has not produced any leaks. Knock on wood! I saw the mock up pictures of the finished product and it looks great.
We are still awaiting transcripts but it looks like we will approximately 23 HS graduates from the class and another 12 or so that will earn their GED. These numbers are always a moving target as most of the cadets have credits from multiple places.
Our first Friday School will be Sept. 13. This has been a very successful endeavor in ensuring cadet success.
Superintendent
Loads of great things are happening in the district! Here are a few of the updates.
The district received a grant from the Idaho Mastery Education Network for $3225. This money will be spent for developing more student centered learning. Each building is in a different spot with their journey so it will be spent in different areas for each. The principals are working on building plans and I will combine these into an overall district plan.
Accreditation - We are moving forward with the process. Organizing and collection of artifacts has begun. It has been a load of work but a great tool for analyzing our processes.
Surplus Items - As we continue to evaluate our needs and move forward, surplus items continue to build. We are currently selling our surplus Chromebooks and technology to constituents who are interested. We are compiling a list of items that are sold so we can track the sales.
Proceeds of the sale of technology will go towards the technology fund. We are currently working with the senior class to potentially utilize them to help us move surplus items. The proceeds from this would go towards the class fund.
We are evaluating bids for door replacement at OES. The hardware needs to be such that will allow for future mechanized locking plans. Trying to compare apples to apples is a challenge as each manufacturer has their own recommendations. Russel Miles and I are making sure these purchases are what we need.
Discussion
Testing dates for year/state testing schedule and the reports for ISAT plans from principals were discussed for each school during the building reports.
Action items
The board approved the following action items: Timberline School Athletic gate fee, emergency closures for 2018/2019, the Combined Continuous Improvement Plan, Policy 3380 Update Extracurricular/Co-curricular drug testing policy, as well as Safety plans for Peck and Cavendish schools.
New hires for September include Brittany Hosley, Jr. High Volleyball Coach at TS, replaced Lisa Harlor; and Laura MacManus, Bus Monitor, replaced Rebecca Cleto.
Substitutes include Brittany Hosley, substitute at TS; Nyle Anderson, substitute bus driver; Robin Bourbonnais, substitute at Peck and OES; Sarah Scott, substitute at OES and OJSHS; and Kristeen Kane, substitute at OJSHS.
Separations include: William Lasater, CBRS at TS; Sarah Johnson, Counselor at OES; and Madison Melton, Jr. High Volleyball at OJSHS.
An executive session was held pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206(1).a.
