Sady Olive’s “Homeschool Project” was taking “Cookie” on a visit to the equine dentist (also shown in photo to the left). Equines need regular dental care just like people. Cookie is 34 years old and needs her teeth checked regularly. If your student has a “Homeschool Project” you would like to share with the Clearwater Tribune, e-mail us at cleartrib@cebridge.net or stop by the office at 161 Main Street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.