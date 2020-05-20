Sady Olive’s “Homeschool Project” was taking “Cookie” on a visit to the equine dentist (also shown in photo to the left). Equines need regular dental care just like people. Cookie is 34 years old and needs her teeth checked regularly. If your student has a “Homeschool Project” you would like to share with the Clearwater Tribune, e-mail us at cleartrib@cebridge.net or stop by the office at 161 Main Street.
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglary suspect apprehended
- Pierce-Weippe News for the week of May 13, 2020
- Donald Rayner, 70, Pierce
- City Council appoints new Mayor and City Administrator for Orofino
- Courthouse News for the week of May 13, 2020
- Woman arrested on narcotics charges
- Three suspects arrested on multiple charges
- Dan (Stan) King Stanley, 74, Orofino
- Vicki Mae Owsley, 68, El Cajon, California
- Jaylene Breeden, 62, Orofino
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.