Rogers Toyota is proud to announce they have donated $6,000 to the Lewis-Clark State Auto Mechanics Technology and Collision Repair programs.
Rogers Toyota believes in higher education and giving back to the communities we serve.
“If we can help the students grow in their degree, everyone in our community benefits,” said Ryan Rogers, owner Rogers Motors.
Rogers Motors also awards Automotive Technology scholarships, which were established to support local high school students entering college, with plans to pursue a certification or degree in auto mechanics technology or collision repair technology at Lewis-Clark State College.
The LC State Auto Mechanics Technology program will be located at the new Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center, which is under construction in the Lewiston Orchards. The Center is on schedule to be completed this summer and open in time for the fall semester. Rogers Motors already has donated $150,000 for the naming rights of the auto shop at the Center.
LC State offers bachelor, associate and technical degrees as well as certifications in both Auto Mechanics Technology and Collision Repair Technology.
Rogers Motors Inc., is the parent company of local, family owned dealerships including Rogers Toyota, Rogers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Rogers Subaru in Lewiston. Ryan Rogers and Rich Rogers are the owners of Rogers Motors Inc., and have been proudly giving back to the community since 1971.
For more information, please contact Mark Moog, Director of Operations for Rogers Motors at mark.m@rogersmotors.com.
