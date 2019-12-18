Trustees for Joint School District #171 held their last regular school board meeting of the year on Dec. 16, at the Orofino Jr/Sr. High School (OJSHS) library.
Recognitions
The board recognized exiting board members Sarah McGrath, and Danielle Hardy for their dedication and service to the district.
McGrath was appointed to Zone I in the summer of 2018. She stated the opportunity provided an eye-opener into the complex operation of the district and a better understanding of the factors that make our district unique. She said it also gave her a deeper appreciation of the people she has worked with and come to know who go above and beyond for the education of our children.
Danielle Hardy has served on the board for five years. She said she had initially become involved to help her son, and ended up being able to help the district. They praised the board and the teachers for all they do to offer the kids the best education possible.
Building and program reports were submitted for review and discussion. Staff, faculty, and students are gearing up for the holidays.
Bicker Therien extended an invitation to the board and the community to attend the graduation ceremony for the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) Cadets on Dec. 21, at noon at the Lewiston High School. The Academy anticipates 23 high school graduates this term with 11 others to have earned their GED. Therien is estatic to report that 34 students have completed their education who might not have done otherwise.
Dr. Charity Robinson, Board Chair said she had attended the OJSHS Christmas concert and thoroughly enjoyed the program.
Farrah Zumhoff, reported having a better understanding of the district’s financial status as time progresses. With so much information to learn, in such a short time, Superintendent Michael Garrett, commended Zumhoff for catching on so quickly and doing an awesome job.
New board meeting info
The board has opted to modify the time and location of the district’s future board meetings. Trustees will now gather the third Monday of each month at the District Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. Work sessions will begin at 6 p.m. when necessary.
With the new time and location announced, it must be noted that the dates will different for both January and February, due to the holidays which fall on the third Monday.
The next board meeting will be Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. In February, the meeting will be Feb. 10, also at 6:30 p.m.
Action items
The board approved Aspen Jared to fill the position of Board Clerk through the remaining of the fiscal year.
A resolution for the Food Service Cooperative Agreement was unanimously approved by the board.
The mission of the co-op is to bring consistency of available foods, provide fair and competitive pricing, and consolidate bids to save time and money for all districts.
The board approved the state’s recommended amendment to Policy 3380 assuring that students must receive passing grades for the eligibility to participate in sports or other extracurricular activities.
The board approved the wording of the proposed 2020 Supplemental Levy. The district will ask for $2,685,000.00 for maintenance and operations of the district from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022. It is the same amount as the district has requested for the past five years.
New hires/separations
New hires for the month of December include Winter Johnson, Paraprofessional at OES, new position; Madison Melton, College and Career Facilitator and IDLA Coordinator at OJSHS, replaced Helen Savage; Joni Spencer, replaced Denice Scott, Paraprofessional at OJSHS.
Substitutes include Kiley Johnson, Sub at OES and OJSHS; Alesia Rasmussen, Sub at OES and OJSHS; Michael Carlson, Sub at OES, OJSHS, Peck, Cavendish; Beth Britz, Sub at all schools.
Separations include Helen Savage, College and Career Facilitator / IDLA Coordinator at OJSHS; and Stephanie Lichti, Bus Driver.
Before adjourning, an executive session was held pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206(1).a, b.
