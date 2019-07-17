Our event is coming up quickly, the first weekend in August, during the 1860 Days celebration. Registrations are still coming in and I am getting notices from those that will attend and register at the door. All the preparations are in the process of being worked out as the days rush by.
We had a few people write or call and say they could not make it due to health. That is understandable since some of them graduated in the 40’s. Tressa is busy purchasing her food and making plans on her preparation for the big meal.
Our friend, Pete Forsman has invited us to camp on his property again this year. It is fun for friends to get together in a camp out and walk to town to join in the Celebrations.
We begin on Friday night with a “meet and greet” from 4 to 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the Community Center.
We want to thank the board at the center for allowing us to make that change for our convenience.
We will be decorating for the banquet that evening and also in the a.m. on Saturday. The banquet starts 2:30 on Saturday.
This reunion is not just about the “kids” that went to school in Pierce. It is about the people that lived or live in the area.
Many of us left the area years ago to find jobs and raise a family. Many came back because this is home. We love the land, the forests and our beloved North Fork of the Clearwater River. We are proud of our heritage.
Come home for the All School Reunion 2019.
Any questions call Chris 208 435 4224 or Walt 253 682 7578
