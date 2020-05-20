Natasha Pence

Natasha Pence graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman, MT on May 9 with a PhD in Biochemistry. Natasha is an 11 year Maniac from the class of 2009. She plans to continue her research in a multi-year post-doctoral position at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Natasha is the daughter of Paul and Kathy Pence and sister of Rebecca Pence (2010).

