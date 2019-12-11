Mayor Nancy Greene presented a check for $1,000 to Peck Elementary School (PES) from the 2019 Mayor’s Walking Challenge.
This is the second year in a row that PES has benefitted from Mayor Greene’s steps. Last year the $1000 went towards the purchase of a rock wall.
