The parent meeting for all fall athletics will be held Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. in the OJSHS cafeteria.
We will go over eligibility, expectations, and new safety protocols in our handbook. Copies of participation packets will be available if your child has not picked one up yet. In addition, packets are available at the school, during school registration, and online on our Facebook and Instagram pages. They will be on the school website as soon as possible as well. We hope to have a healthy athletic season for our students but all schedules are fluid and changing daily due to regional circumstances. Please remember that students in grades 7, 9, and 11 as well as those who did not participate in sports the previous year to have new physical forms. These physicals are required to be turned in before students are allowed to practice. Junior High athletics will begin on the first day of school.
If you have any questions prior to the meeting, feel free to contact OJSHS at 208-476-5557.
