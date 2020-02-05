Lewis Clark Early Childhood Program (LCECP) teacher Sarah Frye and Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Walt Wilkinson are shown (top photo) with some of the Orofino LCECP students on pajama day, held Friday, Jan. 24 at the school.
Deputy Wilkinson read a story to the children, showed the students his truck and the things inside the truck. He also told the students about his responsibilities as a deputy, and gave them each a junior deputy badge.
