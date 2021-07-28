Adequate supply of the following:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

College Ruled Notebook Paper

College Ruled Notebooks or composition books (5)

3-Ring Binder

Note Cards

Flash Drive (optional if no internet at home)

Earbuds or headphones (optional, we will have some available, but they will stay in the classroom to be shared)

There may be additional supplies needed for specific classes upon teacher’s request at the start of school.

Colored pens and highlighters (optional)

Sticky notes

PE clothes (shorts, t-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirt, athletic shoes)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.