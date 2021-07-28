Adequate supply of the following:
Pencils
Pens
Erasers
College Ruled Notebook Paper
College Ruled Notebooks or composition books (5)
3-Ring Binder
Note Cards
Flash Drive (optional if no internet at home)
Earbuds or headphones (optional, we will have some available, but they will stay in the classroom to be shared)
There may be additional supplies needed for specific classes upon teacher’s request at the start of school.
Colored pens and highlighters (optional)
Sticky notes
PE clothes (shorts, t-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirt, athletic shoes)
