New student registration is Monday, Aug. 19 and Tuesday, Aug. 20. Please call 476-5557, by appointment only. Please bring current transcripts, birth certificate and immunization records. We accept cash and are now accepting debit/credit cards (preferred) for school fees. Checks are no longer accepted.
Registration, by grade, is as follows:
August 15
Grade 12 – 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Grade 11 – 10:30 – noon;
Grade 10 – 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.
August 16
Grade 9 – 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Grade 8 - 10:30 – noon
Grade 7 – 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Registration Costs
Yearbook - $53
ASB Card - $32
HS Sports per season - $50/ JH $30
Maniac Student Booster - $5 (Maniac Booster Club).
All costs are subject to change.
Driver’s Education
Face to face driver’s education is offered this year. Please call 208-476-5557 for more information.
