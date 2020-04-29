Congratulations to two of OJSHS Maniacs’ own poets, Taylor Fox and Clayton Larsen! They both had winning poems in the 2020 Stories of Our Collective Future Writing Challenge.
They will be receiving cash prizes, t-shirts, and a book with their poems included.
It’s always great to have our own talented Maniacs recognized for their hard work and creativity.
Reach out and let them know you’re proud!
