OJSHS Drama competed at Drama I/II District competition in Coeur d’Alene in style. Orofino Booster Club funded sweatshirts for the entire drama troupe. The logo was designed by Jaque Criswell and printed by Kim Corkle of Sticker-Statement.
The competitors traveled to Coeur d’Alene early Friday, Nov. 22, and spent the day at North Idaho College. Helen Savage of College and Careers at OJSHS organized and helped fund the visit. Students sat in on a college drama class, ate at the college student union building, toured the entire campus, visited the costume shop, and had a fascinating tour of the stage (with lights), properties room, and the catwalks above the stage. It was a fantastic day.
The troupe joined all of the other District I & II drama teams and presented their honed presentations on Nov 23. The competition hosted over 270 student performances. After a full day of amazing drama, the team headed back to Orofino. The experience introduced OJSHS Drama to the high competitive level of acting and they will be much more competitive next year.
Big thanks to Orofino Boosters, Kim Corkle, Helen Savage, our chaperones: Gwen Gasaway, Becky Vaage, and Brenda Drobish, bus driver, Todd.
Keep your eye out for future performances by OJSHS Maniac Drama.
