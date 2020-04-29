Orofino, Cavendish, and Peck Elementary Schools would like to extend a warm welcome to new kindergarten students and parents for the 2020-2021 school year. Unfortunately, due to continuing social distancing protocols within the district, we will not be able to hold the traditional Kindergarten Round-up in person.
Instead, please call the OES office at (476-4212) any time from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and sign up for a registration packet. The first distribution of packets will be Thursday, April 30 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the OES drive-thru lane.
Registration forms can be filled out at home and returned to OES for all schools on Thursday, May 7 from 10 -11:30 a.m. at the OES drive-thru lane.
Documents you will need to include:
- an original birth certificate (not the hospital copy)
- current immunization record.
These documents may be photocopied (front and back) and returned with the registration information. You may also snap a photo or scan the documents with your phone and email them to bonnerm@jsd171.org OR waytt@jsd171.org.
Please call the OES office at 208-476-4212 with questions or to sign up for a packet.
We are disappointed we won’t get to meet our newest students at this time, but we look forward to the possibility of a Kindergarten screening and vaccination clinic at a date closer to fall.
Welcome! We look forward to meeting you and your child in person soon!
