We are here to help you! Free GED assessments will be available Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. til noon.
We will be presenting GED Orientation to answer all of your questions and help you on your journey to complete your GED.
This GED Orientation is also for those who want to strengthen their skills for reading, math, and language to prepare for college or job entry exams.
Give us a call at 208-476-5731 to sign up or for more information. See you soon!
