More great news! USDA has lifted restrictions and Joint School District 171 will be able to continue the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Programs. JSD171 will continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals for children 1-18 years old.
All children receiving a sack lunch will also receive an additional fresh fruit or vegetable. Look for the special surprise! It could be an apple, plum, orange, carrot, potato etc...
This is the perfect opportunity to share the importance of eating healthy with your child/children.
Breakfast and Lunch meals are available Monday through Friday. Meals can be picked up each morning at bus stops in Peck, Orofino, Konkelville, Greer, Frasier, Weippe and Pierce.
Children can also pick up meals at OES between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy!
If you have questions, please feel free to contact Carmen Griffith at griffithc@jsd171.org or 208-476-0500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.