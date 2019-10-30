Lewis Clark Credit Union (LCCU) donated $25,000 to Lewis-Clark State College’s Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center in Lewiston on Friday, Oct. 25. LCCU will receive naming rights to an Upper Level IT Lab in the Center.
LCCU is proud to donate to the new education facility, as our support of teachers and education began in 1939 with our credit union’s charter, started by teachers in the Lewiston School District. The collaboration between Lewis-Clark State College and the Lewiston School District aligns with LCCU’s not-for-profit philosophy of “People Helping People.”
LCCU’s mission is to support our community and ensure young people have the necessary opportunities to build a successful future. We believe education has been, and continues to be, the key to our own success, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the education of our young community members to assure they have every opportunity to achieve their own successes.
For more information please contact Trisha Baker at LCCU, at trisha@lewisclarkcu.org or 208-746-7233.
