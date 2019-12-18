Peck Elementary School
Robyn Bonner
Kindergarten-2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard. Say hi to the reindeer for me.
Alexis
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. I want an LOL doll, a walking cat and a white unicorn necklace.
Love, Annabelle
Dear Santa,
Could you please get me a Scooby doo costume?
I love you, Lincoln
Dear Santa,
Please could you get me a typewriter? Thank you so much!
Sincerely, Spencer
First Grade:
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard and a new Apple 11 pro. I hope the snow is not in your way.
From, Josie
Second Grade:
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a hoverboard, a lava lamp, a giant fingerling and a toy fish? Please! I hope it is not too snowy for you and your reindeer.
Your friend, Amira
Merry Christmas!
Are you doing ok? Tell your reindeer that I love them! For Christmas, I would like an alarm clock, please.
Love, Devinee
Cavendish Elementary
Mrs. Nord
Kindergarten-1st Grade
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a new toy car and a truck for Christmas. Thank you.
Love, Joshua
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Do you know Elf on the Shelf? I would like of box of stuffed animals and Nerf guns for Christmas. Thank you.
Love, Clark
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are your elves? For Christmas I would like dinosaurs and sharks and Pokemon cards. Thank you.
Love, Casey
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I would like ballet shoes please. How is Mrs. Claus?
Love, Rebekah Feldmann
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would love a new black MP3 player with white buttons on it for Christmas please. Thank you.
Love, Alexis
First Grade
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? How are you? Santa, I would like a cat in a box and a doll.
Thank you for reading my letter.
Love, Zooey
Second Grade
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph? I would like you to bring me a toy dog that has a remote, a bracelet, and a necklace. Thank you for bringing me a toy dog.
Love, Brooke
Second Grade
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I want a tree-house and a bicycle. Thank you for the toys.
Love, Elijah
Second Grade
Timberline Schools
Joy Stemrich
Kingergarten
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toy make-up set. This year I would love a big hatchimal and some small ones. Thank you!
Love, Wren
Dear Santa.
Thank you for the doll and the too too. This year I would love a guiatar and a spy toy. Thank you!
Love, Natasha
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the power ranger costume. This year I would love a huge bag of war head candy. Thank you!
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Nerf gun. This year I would love Laser Tag guns. Thank you!
Love, Arvo
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the shimmer and shine doll. This year I would love two baby kittens. Thank you!
Love, Kaylee
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gift. This year I would love a giant pandas. Thank you!
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the snowmobile stuff. This year I would love dragons and Legos. Thank you!
Love, J.J.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Power Ranger sword. This year I would love a pack of toy hunting guns. Thank you!
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the tractor. This year I would love a football and football cleats. Thank you!
Love, John
Timberline Schools
Michele Brown
1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I hope you are going to get here. I want an Official Mega Grave Digger remote control monster truck. I’d also like a transformers Bumblebee, action figure and a dragon fingerling.
Love, Loren
Dear Santa,
I love you. I hope you are doing well Santa. Can I have a big dollhouse and some jewelry?
Love, Roz
Dear Santa,
How was your summer? I would like some hair chalk and a purple camera…. Purple tablet please.
Love, Aurora
Dear Santa,
How do your raindeer fly on the roof? I want a tooth less toy, a I pad, and a Trampoline. I hope you have a very merry Christmas.
Love, Kase
Dear Santa,
Did all of your reindeer make it back to the North Pole? I would like slime, toothless, and Walkie talkies.
Love Austin
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I hope you get here soon. I would like a Mickey and the Roaster Racers, a Flashlight, and a Mickey Mouse Club house stuffed animal.
Love, Nathanael
Dear Sanga,
How is Mrs Claus? Can I have a pink robot dog and a pink camera and a Minnie mouse watch.
Love, Isabelle
Dear Santa,
I hope you get a cookie. I would like a LoL egg, Hatchimals, a Frozen doll house.
Love, Piper
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would like some Hatchimals.
Love MaKenna
Dear Santa,
Do you know where my house is? I would like jewelry and art stuff and watch.
Love Cora
Dear Santa,
You are so strong and good at fishing. I would like some slime and a Uno game.
Love, Boston
Dear Santa,
I love you and Mrs Claus. I would like a fingerring, Elsa doll and a Minnie ride-on.
Love, Hayven
Timberline Schools
Mrs. Sellers
2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How are the radere and Mrs. Claus? I hope you and Mrs Claus and the radere are the elfs and have a mariieey Christmas. Do the radere get carets ever day. Can I plese have b blades with a stadum? Can I please have a talking parrot? Please help us adop Beth.
Love, TJ
Dear Santa,
Does Roodolph truly have a shiny nose? Can I please have a Jedi Chalellger, the Croods, and Boxer? Thank you for the inflaters el costume.
Love, Mag
Dear Santa,
I have bin a good girl. Pleas could I have a mermmade tail and slime. Pleas and thank you.
Love, Daisy
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph’s nose acshwilly glow? Can you please get me a gray hover board and a bathtub surprise baby doll. Thank you Santa!
Love, Lilliana
Dear Santa,
I like rubof. May I please haves bab alives. Can I have a doll crib for them. They cann shar. I would like clothes in a diaper bag. Tank you very much.
Love, Khloe
Dear Sato,
How is your Dear. May I please have a cat with white stripes and may I have toy truck please. May I please have a e Lfon the sltlfh. Have a varey good Christmas is to you.
Elan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? Can I pleas Have Slim Markers and paper? Thank you for the presents last year.
Love, Georgia
Dear Santa,
for Christmas can I please have a how to train your dragon but a natter? Can I please have two cat toys. And a bike? Thank you.
Love, Rylee
Dear Santa,
How are your rainder doing? May I have a Jurassic World legos set? Also I would like a stufd Mario and Luigi and a Mario and Luigi hat. Thank you.
Love, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? I am fine. I really like books about pigs. Could you bring me one please? Thank you! I have been a good boy. I hope you like my Christmas tree.
Love, Kaleb
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy wig. Also I would like very much like a singing frozen toy. I have been very well. Now are your raindeer.
Love Santa, Anna Stamper
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? May I please receive a guitar and a bobblehead. I would also like a crombook. Thank you for the pesents.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys. Can I please have a remote conchol cars. Youre nice to us. Thank you
Love, Jonah
Dear Santa,
I love you. Can I please hava x box and x box games. I hope Mrs. Claus is good.
Love, Russell
Dear Santa,
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs. Steinbruecker
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Thank you for ballerina last year. Please bring me teddy bear, volleyball and candy. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Jovie
Dear Santa,
Thank You for legos last year. Please bring me cat, dog and legos. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Mollie
Dear Santa,
Thank You for dragon last year. Please bring me hot wheel track, robot and a action figure. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
Thank You for legos last year. Please bring me x-box, game and a toy car. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
Thank You for camero last year. Please bring me lego blocks and a toy car. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Noah
Dear Santa,
Thank You for Avenger last year. Please bring me train, wagon and a mini-van. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Syrus
Dear Santa,
Thank You for cookies last year. Please bring me train, boxing gloves and 2 cranes. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Kaleb
Dear Santa,
Thank You for car last year. Please bring me cars, legos and trucks. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
Thank You for cumputer last year. Please bring me a tiny truck thut can be turnd on, legos, and blocks. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Jasper
Dear Santa,
Thank You for monster truck last year. Please bring me tv, legos and a bike. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Zev
Dear Santa,
Thank You for train last year. Please bring me hot wheels, cookies and game. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Deklyn
Dear Santa,
Thank You for princess last year. Please bring me (live) LOL Doll and LOL Pet. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Skyla
Dear Santa,
Thank You for Action Figure last year. Please bring me x-box, game and legos. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Willy
Dear Santa,
Thank You for hippo last year. Please bring me jacks, car and action figure. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
Thank You for table last year. Please bring me scooter, toy tank and toy car. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Ethan
Dear Santa,
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs. Naden
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Thank You for kitchen toys last year. Please bring me Lol set Eabby bears and a lot of dolls. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Neveah
Dear Santa,
Thank You for football last year. Please bring me toy goun and a ball. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Malakhi
Dear Santa,
Thank You for phone last year. Please bring me hachimal, toy elf and a hores stuf animal. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Makynzee
Dear Santa,
Thank You for Hachimal last year. Please bring me stuffed Rudolf, markers and a puppy. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Liam
Dear Santa,
Thank You for Nerf Blaster last year. Please bring me a Santa toy, jeep shirt and a car remote cantrul. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Mason
Dear Santa,
Thank You for gift last year. Please bring me cupcake kitchen, How to Catchan and basketball Koop , crafts. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Jaecee
Dear Santa,
Thank You for mermaid last year. Please bring me Barbie house and a Barbie kitchen. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Lexi
Dear Santa,
Thank You for legos last year. Please bring me legos, toy gun and more legos. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
TJ
Dear Santa,
Thank You for Lol doll last year. Please bring me ATV, LOL Doll and a movie. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Evelynn
Dear Santa,
Thank You for Teddy bear last year. Please bring me hatchamille, elf and a real phone. I will put and apple by my stocking for my favorite reindeer Rudolph. I will have a snack for you, too. It is a surprise!
Love and Kisses,
Rilynn
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs. Carper
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Rylan Mom and I am 5 years old. I live in this town. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (eEooPPOce) Pokemon Cards
#2 Pokemon ball with cards inside
#3 Dragon with treasure in it.
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Rylan
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Keira and I am 5 years old. I live in Orofino. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (I wont vuyonukcormthathisshwihsicthsonhero) Unicorn that flies
#2 (Robot) A robot
#3 (Huvrboard) A hover board
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Keira
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Goku and I am 6 years old. I live in Orofino. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (Mousuie) A motorcycle
#2 (Pin) Pens
#3 (ROR) A robot
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Goku
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Stacey and I am 6 years old. I live on Riverside. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (Modrsikol) A motorcycle
#2 (robot) A robot
#3 (chikin) A chicken
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Stacey
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Talia and I am 5 years old. I live in Orofino. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (I wOTUK mkmr) Camera that shoots a video and plays on the TV.
#2 Racecar with tracks
#3 A lego set
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Talia
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Tom and I am 6 years old. I live in Orofino, Idaho. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (WYYoilToem) A dirtbike
#2 (I LOMMNOen) Toy Train
#3 (sPTmotmoeonte) Toy T-Rex
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Tom
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Titus and I am 5 years old. I live right by my friend, across the street. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 Four wheeler
#2 Remote control T-Rex
#3 Toy for my brother that he would realy like.
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Titus
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Destinee and I am 6 years old. I live down the street, not by Orofino. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (BRe) Barbie
#2 (U) Real life unicorn
#3 An elf toy
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Destinee
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jamison and I am 5 years old. I live up in the mountain. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (tiwurd) All of the Infinity characters
#2 (moSd) A toy bike
#3 (Bi) A bike
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Jamison
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Zaden and I am 5 years old. I live in Orofino, Idaho. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (GUNTG) a gun
#2 (uPOWiLr) A new bike
#3 (WAifotno) A new pair of clothes
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Zaden
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Autumn and I am 6 years old. I live right by Destinee. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (Byre) A Barbie doll
#2 A Ballerina
#3 A fake unicorn
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Autumn
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Tommy and I am 5 years old. I live in Orofino, Idaho. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (MOSrChuK) a monster truck
#2 (horots) A hot rod set
#3 (LPgoest) A lego set
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Tommy
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Colten and I am 5 years old. I live where Stacey lives. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (Motorsikl) A motorcycle
#2 (MOSD) A monster truck
#3 (GM) Bubblegum
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Colton
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Blake and I am 5 years old. I live by the Dam. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (fricriflGn) fake rifle
#2 (saboob) Shoes
#3 (HurBoa) A new pair of clothes
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Blake
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Silas and I am 6 years old. I live in Orofino. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (I woot a le set) A fake rifle
#2 (ENDaSiPFiMi) A Superman toy
#3 I’ll think about it…
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Silas
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Drake and I am 5 years old. I live in Orofino. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (LBdlPY.BPLi.ABDCEFG) A new bike
#2 (UPBLAAe) A dirt bike
#3 (Oreal briBP) A real monster truck
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Drake
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Gabriel McCook and I am 6 years old. I live in Hollywood. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
#1 (Ner. The. Tra) The orange train from his favorite show, Thomas the Train
#2 More train tracks
#3 Trampolines
I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Gabriel
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs Hanna
1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Thankyou for the beb gun last yeer. I want a huvrbwod. I also want a x’ box. Why dwo you giv out present other then being nis? I think it is four fun. Thank you.
Your friend,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I wonder where your ranedeer sleep. Thank you for a electric skootr. I want a gocart and a pup and a drtbike also a polaroid camru and a notebook and a mini fidge.
Your friend,
A.J.
Dear Santa,
How is rudoph? Thank you for my princes dres. I want a stuffed rudopha.
Your friend,
Ariell
Dear Santa,
Can I cum to your has? Thank you for the dump truc. I want a soggy doggy.
Your friend,
Carson
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a LoL? Can you give me a toy dog? Thank you for my toy dog.
Your friend,
Payton
Dear Santa,
How is Blitsen? Thank you for the Scootr. Can I plez git remot control bot?
Your friend,
Rayce
Dear Santa,
Will you go to my hous? Thank you for my batman haus. Can I ples hav a sord?
Your friend,
Jace
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the huver board. I want a 1. x box 1s 2. I phon ll 3. Books 4. Robe 5. Jake an anne 6. lol’s
Your friend,
Kinzlee
Dear Santa,
How is mrs. claus? Thank you for my poly pockit. Can I have a lol house and a lol a jack and annie book and a Phone.
Your friend,
Madison
Dear Santa,
How is roodof? Thank You four my lazrx. I want knetc sand.
Your friend,
Gunner
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for my bike. I want 1. Eraings 2.Lol doll 3.Toys 4. Huvrboad 5. Clothing 6. Umbrella
Your friend,
Tatym
Dear Santa,
How is mrs. claus? Thank you for the make up. I want a gutare and a peano and a crisms puupy and a suffe anmol uniorcorn! Please!
Your friend,
Aubree
Dear Santa,
How is rodf? Thak yu for the 4whaler. Can I hav a nife?
Your friend,
Ethan
Dear Santa,
Can give me lol dolls? Thake you for the doll. Can you git me makup ples? And thake you.
Your friend,
Jaycee
Dear Santa,
How is roodof? Thank you for the presint last yere! I want a LoL boy dolls!
Your friend,
Emmalee
Dear Santa,
Who are your reindeer? Thakyou for the Kande. Can I hvae a mathbord.
Your friend,
Alexa
Dear Santa,
How are your rannder? I hope you are haveng a grate day. I want a barbee doll and a siens project.
Your friend,
Zoe
Dear Santa,
What is your last name? Thank you for the head Phones. This year will you please bring me an Amazon gift card.
Your friend,
Riggins
Dear Santa,
I wuz bying good. I want prezints. Santa I well see if taf book in the prezits.
Your friend,
Kason
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs. Brewer
1st Grade
Dear Santa,
How are You and mrs Clause? I have been good. I would like the joker stuck in the ball.
Your friend,
Danner
Dear Santa,
How are you Clause? I have been good. This year I would like a transformer. Thank you for last years present.
Your friend,
Ethyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa and Mrs. Clausa? I have been good.This year I would like a ifoan and a LoL set and a doll house and sum dolls and airpods and a school splys and a school desck.
Your friend,
Lina
Dear Santa,
How are you? I had a bad start but I am getting better. This year I woud like red Dead redemtion 2 for christas. Thank you for the presents last year.
Your friend,
Maxamus
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? I have been good this year. I would like a hover board for Christmas. Thank you for the presents.
Your friend,
Parker
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clouse? I have been good this year. I would like a hover board and bokugons. That you for the preseths. Presents last year.
Your friend,
Dylon
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? I have been good. This year I would like a fone for Christmos. Thank you for the present last year.
Your friend,
Is Reece
Dear Santa,
Are you doing good Santa clause? I have made sum mustacks This year. I would like art stuf for Christmas and an apple watch. Thank you for the present last year.
Your friend,
Pearl
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been good. I want snow board for Christmas. Thank you for the present last year.
Your friend,
Skyla
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? I think I have been good. Santa I would like a unicorn toy for Christmas please. Thank you for the present last year.
Your friend,
Isadora
Dear Santa,
How are You and Mrs. Clause? I have been good. This year I would like legos for Christmas. Thank you for the present last year.
Your friend,
Carson
Dear Santa,
How are your rneideer? I have been god this year. I would like art supplies and aPPle watch. I also want a snow board. Thank you for the present last year.
Your friend,
Ambree
Dear Santa,
How is the North pole Rain Deer? I have been good. This year I Would like a million dollars. I wunt a Big pensil. I Wunt a Ski Bus for ChriStmas. I wunt a toy car. ThanKyou for the proSent last year.
Your friend,
Elijah
Dear Santa,
How do you git the reindeer to fli? I have been good the year. I would like big paper. This year I would like a snos gun. This year I would like a turtle. This year I would like 30 cars. Thankyou.
Your friend,
Levi
Dear Santa,
How are the rander doing and you and Mrs. Clause? I have been good. My sistr is doing good too. I would wante a toy for Christmas. Thank you for the presents last year.
Your friend,
Keira
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. I have been good. Culd I have a big rander. Culd I have a ride on Your sleigh? Thank you for the Present last Year.
Your friend,
Adriana
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I have been good .I would like a electric car for Christmas. Thank you for the present last year.
Your friend,
Gwyneth
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? I have been good this year. I would like a remote control monster truck. Thank you for the present last year.
Your friend,
Ian
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs. Chaffee
1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dinosaur, a toy robot and toy laser tag. I like school. I really want a toy Walle that compacts trash.
Your friend,
Levi
Dear Santa,
I want a hachml, a Lo.L., a moegees. I want a cat that is a gril. I want a dall. I want a chocklit bar.
Your friend,
Penny
Dear Santa,
I want a rmote cunchrl jeep and I want a lego Avengers set.
Your friend,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I want a hacker masc and huvr bord. I luve you.
Your friend,
Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I wish for a bike plesce santa. Then I wish for a toy helicopter plesce. And maby a lagoset. But for the lagoset can it Be a ona lagoset. And a giant horse pleces santa.
Your friend,
Rylee
Dear Santa,
I wont a fast bike. I wont a toy lisrd. A lago set and a toy hores with the lagoset. I wont clos for my brbes.
Your friend Attli
Dear Santa,
I wot a LoL. wht is my elf Nam? I wont a Lol surprise Camper. I wont a LoL car. I wonnt a LoL Swim St. I wont a LoL candy.
Your friend,
Pyper
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun. How are you?
Your friend,
Manuel
Dear Santa,
I wont a huvr bord. I wont a lego set. I wont a jet scy.
Your friend,
Reece
Dear Santa,
I wont a LoL omg. I wont a giant Pickme PoP. LoL doll camper. Lol legos. I wont a lol dll cor.
Your friend,
Ella
Dear Santa,
I rily want a pic me pop. I also want a LoL. What is yer real name?
Your friend,
Payton
Dear Santa,
I wont a huverbord nerf gunn. I phone.
Your friend,
is Junior
Dear Santa,
I wish for a jetskes and a truk and a traler and a jet pak and a snake that can eat and a i phone.
Your friend,
Blake
Dear Santa,
I want a cat girl doll. How is Roodof?
Your friend,
Rayann
Dear Santa,
I wont 10 noow x box games and a Nrfe blastrs and cosh.
Trace
Dear Santa,
I want a race car. I want a stuffed animal. I want a puppy.
Your friend,
Leiah
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs. Gray
2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I want share gynie. Mer Chrorchritmas.
Love, Chris
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is not a lot. But I have been wanting this for a while. I what a gymnastics bar. You’re awesome.
Love, Maddy
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good at school. I hope I get presents. My sister and I want a rack tumbler and a Lol surprise and Boxie Girl and a word search book and a art supplies and a Amencan Girl doll and an Amenican Girl doll set!
Love, Hailee
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clauc? I’ve been good I want my family to have a good Christmas I would also like a toy phone a stuffed cat and a fairy costume.
Love, Paisley
Dear Santa,
How are the Rreindeer? Is Rudolph real? I would like Boxie girls, Hatchimas, and an iphone.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? I’ve been good. I want LoL dolls and a guitar. I would like a miny bow and arrow set too.
Love, Savanna
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas and Rudolph too. this year I want for Christmas a glasses case that is pink and blue. I would like a dog and owl Beanie boo, and an Hatchamal.
Love, Elise
Dear Santa,
Are the elves working and making toys? I want a drone for Christmas since mine broke. I would also like more x-box 360 games, a computer and beyblades. A trampoline would be awesome too! Thanks for the presents. I’ve tried to be good.
Love Troy
Dear Santa,
howare you? I want a x-box one, I want a fornite, and nerf guns. Can I have a sanke too please?
Love, Drake
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I have a pet snake? Can I have a big stuffed snake too. I would also like a new wii video game.
Love, Kolby
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I loved the helicopter last year. I almost cried I loved it so much! Thank you… I would like a Chinese yo-yo and may I have a Jet Pack please!!! I love you Santa!
Love, Kingsley
Dear Santa,
This year is a Lol chart. I want Pikl my Pop. And a rainbow corn. I want a cotton candy cutie. too In my stocing. I want a bottle of lotion. and I want a key chain. and a doughnie.
Love, Kaylynn
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents and all the toys you are great! For Christmas I would like a shopkin and a baby Jesus play set. I hope you like this note.
Love Emma
Dear Santa,
How is the North pole and what is it like? I have a couple things. I want a super colossal T-rex and an Indoraptor If you can I would also like a lot of drgons in Dragon Mania Legends.
Love, Kade
Dear Santa,
Is it cold at the North Pole? Does it snow a lot? I have been good this year. I would like a cat and an x-box 360 for Christmas. You’re awesome!
Love Haden
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph the red-nose reindeer doing? Do you actually give me presents? Do the elves make them? I would like a my miny mixie cubes doll for Christmas.
Love, Kloe
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs. Opdahl
2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily and I am in the secondt grade. I have been really good this year! Santa I will like you to bring me a phone thas real please. I will leave you some milke and cookies.
Your friend, Lilly
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter and I’m in the second grade. I have been really good this year you are the best! I would like a lego mindcraft sent pleas! I will leave some milk and cookies for you. You are the coolest!
Your friend, Carter
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily and I’m in the second grade. I have been really good this year! How is your wife? I would like you to bring me omg lol & also I would like polly pockets. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Your friend, Emily
Dear Santa,
My name is Landin and I’m in the second grade. I have been very good this year! I would like a lego droan and a x-box 1. I would also like a phone. I will leave you some mint cookies.
Your friend, Landin
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie in the second grade. I have been good this year. I would like a phone, lol omg. I will leave cookies and milk for you!!
Your friend, Ellie
Dear Santa,
My name is Karsen and I’m in the second grade. I have been really good this year. Can you please give me a robot and lots of cookies and milk. I want a Ben 10 watch and a cat. I want a nerf gun, mini gun, 50 bullets, and a dog.
Your friend, Karsen
Dear Santa,
My name is Dexter and I’m in the second. I have been really good this year. How are your reindeers? Can I please have a puppy?
Your friend, Dexter
Dear Santa,
My name is Chloe. I’m in the second grade. I have been really good this year. How are you? I would like you to bring me nail polish and a baby puppy, and lol dolls surpise. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Your friend, Khloe
Dear Santa,
My name is Dylan I’m in the second grade. I have been really good! How are your reindeers? Can I please have a puppy?
Your friend, Dylan
Dear Santa,
My name is Ivory and I’m in the second grade. I have been good this year. I would like to have a maker one can make jojo bows. I will leave cookies and milk for you.
Your friend, Ivory
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason, im in sencond grade and I have been really good. Can I please have a giant lego set for Christmas? I will give you a lot of choclate chip cookie and mik.
Your friend, Mason
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker and I’m in the second grade. I have been good! How are Your reindeers? I would like You to bring me a basketball. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Your friend, Ryker
Dear Santa,
My name is Hunter and I’m in second grade. I have been goodish. I would like to have some legos for Chrismas.
Your friend, Hunter
Dear Santa,
My name is Ali and I’m in the second grade. I have been good this year! How are your reindeers? I would like you to bring me a lol doll please? And a baby doll. and a joj bow. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Your friend, Ali
Dear Santa,
My name is Maya and I’m in the second grade. I have been really good this year. How are you? I wold like you to dring me a baby aliv, a toy bunny, and a fyu surprises. I will leav y milk and cookies.
Your friend, Mya
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaysen and I’m in the second grade. I have been really good this year. How are your reindeers? I would like a x-box please. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Your friend, Kaysen
Orofino Elementary School
Mrs. Peltier
2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I want for Chrismas a crystal set and a tablit and a riky Dog and your Hat is cool and a toy cat.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a tablit And a dog toy and a cat toy And yor hat is cool and can you get me a riky dog?
Love, Brooke
Dear Santa,
My mom wrks evree day and it just isn’t fair but I want a camra for my helmit, go Kart ticlts and boxing gloves, a robot and skis a batman drone, a fast short bike.
From Warren
Dear Santa,
May I Pleas have a Barby doll and a stuffed animall fish and a laPtoP and a Robot dedPole! I love you. Mery Christmas
To: Santa
From: Cora
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Patrick Mahomes jersey? Thank you.
From Turner
Dear Santa,
I love you can I have Iphon II I pad II NerF gun cannon.
From Adam
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a lava lamp and pictures for the seasons and a skateboard and some diamonds and the plushie I wanted.
From Jaxson
Dear Santa,
is your reindeer magic? I want a fort night nerf gun.
from Hunter
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I would like a dog and a reindeer even a cat and a Christmas sled and I would like a small bear that’s soft and a Frozen Lego set and a LoL doll even a horse and a American Girl doll.
From Lucy
Dear Santa,
I like you because you givryone a presents and I like the reindeer and christmas and I love Christmas so much I want a kity and a puppy.
form Zayn
Dear Santa,
I like your rosey cheeks. I want x box three sixty. And games too. And I want a elf on the shelf. I want a gold ring. I want a elf. I want a fone. I want a soda. I want a pack of make up. And I want a snow globe.
Love Linda
Dear Santa,
Can I have a tablet and a stuffed animal horse, robot unicorn and a whole collection of lol dolls and a pair of headphones! Merry Christmas Santa!
From: Lilly
Dear Santa,
I would like the whole collection of LoLs dolls. and legos. Thank you. I love your reindeer.
Love, Leigha
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want a Play station The game I want call of Duty Black coPs 3 and a big box of LEgos and a grman sheperd and head Phones.
Love, Caige
Dear Santa,
can I have a diamond kit and can I have a skatedard and a 49ers jersey and can I have a batman cave and can I have a nerf gun and can and can I have a toy dirt bike and a Santa coat. Thank you.
From Ryker to Santa
Dear Santa,
I like your hat. I want a tablet and a Phone for Christmes.
From Declan
Dear Santa,
What are your reindeers names. I wood like some lol dolls and a challae and a telleskop for Christmas please.
frum Lillian
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of the presents you give us. I want one present and it is Steffunnees house. Thank you so much!
Love: Allie
Dear Santa,
I like you because you are smart. And pleas can I have a pocket watch gust like Einstein. Thank you santa.
Love Wyatt
