LCSC Orofino Adult Learning Center is offering free GED assessments on Thursday, July 27.
Orientation begins at 8 a.m., followed by the GED assessments.
The assessments consist of math, reading, and writing. Please plan for about four hours to finish all assessments.
With scores in hand, we will know what areas need attention, and together we will map out a plan for you to get your GED.
Space is limited, so please, don’t hesitate to sign up. We are here to help!
Our phone number is 208-792-2503, or email amvarnes@lcsc.edu. We are located at 416 Johnson Ave, Suite #3. If you have any questions, please contact us.
