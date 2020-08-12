Lewis-Clark State College Adult Learning Center has a different address. They are in the same building on 416 Johnson in Orofino, but are now in Suite 3.
The new phone number is 208-792-2503.
They are available to help you get your GED.
Do you have questions? Please give them a call. Their hours are Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.