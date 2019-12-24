A total of 926 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester, LC State officials announced on Wednesday. Among the honorees, 460 were on the President’s List while 466 made the Dean’s List.
To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above.
The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
The complete list of honor roll students is below. Idaho and Washington are listed first among the states. Lewis-Clark State College’s admission application deadline for the 2020 spring semester is Jan. 8. Those interested in taking classes at LC State, whether online or on campus, can apply for free at www.lcsc.edu/apply.
President’s List from around the area
Orofino - Michael J. Anderson, Shawn M. Anderson, Trevor A. Carver, Nathan P. Drobish, Amy N. Gladhart
Weippe - McKenzie K. Morris
Cottonwood- Bridget T. Beckman, Haley M. Enneking, Anthony O. Karel, Michael J. Kennedy, Kate N. Lustig, Paul A. Sonnen
Craigmont- Ryan K. McIlvain
Grangeville - Morgan M. Crea, Rachel R. Gulotta, Ryle E. Hutchins, Alyssa N. Madden, Heather L. McHargue, Hali R. Niemi, Tristan R. Roberts, Abigail L. Stowell, Franklin R. Zumwalt
Kamiah- Meghanne deNecochea, Octavio T. Serecero, Parker H. Whipple, Kati S. Wilkins
Kooskia - Betty J. Lehman, Taylor P. Pfefferkorn, Torrie M. Pfefferkorn
Nezperce - Kourtne P. Carpenter, Jacinta M. Kuther
Stites - Amber B. Martin
