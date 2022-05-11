The Joint School District 171 Board of Trustees will meet Monday, May 16, at Timberline School Library and will be accessible virtually via the Zoom link or may be watched live on YouTube. The meeting will begin with a Public Hearing at 6:30 p.m. as the board is considering a fee increase that is in excess of five percent of the amount of fees last collected prior to such decision. (Policy 7500)
The board will review committee, building and program reports and discuss the Law Conference attended April 25 and 26, recommendations for Spring 2022 Policy updates and early graduation.
Action items for the evening include policy updates, fee schedule, early graduation requests, summer programs and new hires and separations.
