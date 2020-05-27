The past few months have had their fair share of uncertainties. Data, guidelines, recommendations and rules change almost daily as our communities settle into a different world. There has been one common denominator that continues to rise to the top, and that is celebrating our students and their hard earned successes.
As the school district made adjustments on the fly to comply with Governor Little’s Orders, Idaho State Board of Education Motions, and Local, State and Federal Health Agency Recommendations there was always the yearning for a bit of normalcy for our students, staff and communities.
Time moved by quickly with each day feeling like a week until all of the dust settled and created clear expectations from the governing agencies. The district leadership jumped on this opportunity and began planning a way to “pull off” a graduation while meeting the guidelines. The process hasn’t been easy and will please some and upset others but with the input of students, parents and community members the team has come up with a plan we would like to share with everyone.
First things first
The guidelines that are guiding decisions are simply taken out of Governor Little’s Phase In Orders. Crowds of less than 50 are suggested through June 12 (which was our original graduation date). The easy decision was to move gathered graduation crowds and ceremonies back to June 13.
The second major guideline is that of social distancing. Gathering crowds are difficult to manage but the team has come up with a solution that we feel can work for all. The plans are as follows by grade and location.
Cavendish Kindergarten and Sixth Grade
To be held on June 16, from 5-7 p.m. at Cavendish School. The plan is to hold it outside. Social Distancing will be followed. No food or drinks to be served.
Orofino Kindergarten
To be held June 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Orofino Elementary. The details will be sent to the parents/guardians but it will be a drive through ceremony staggered in phases where they will receive certificates, a picture and goody bag.
Orofino Sixth Grade
To be held June 11, from 2 to 3 p.m, at the Orofino Elementary and Jr/Sr High School. This will also be a vehicle graduation with certificates, pictures and surprises at OJSHS. The details are being sent to families for organizational purposes.
Timberline Seniors
To be held June 13, at 5 p.m. at the Timberline School Gym. The attendees will be by invitation only due to available space and social distancing requirements. The seniors will arrive with their families and escort them to their assigned seating locations. Multiple entrances will be utilized with staggered entry times in order to maintain social distancing. The ceremony will be held with speakers and recognition of graduates. The recessional will be similar to entry as families will leave with their student and head off to their celebrations.
OJSHS
To be held on June 13, at 12 noon at the OJSHS Football Field. The attendees will be by invitation only due to limited space and social distancing. The students will be assigned a family parking area and will escort their families to the field through assigned times and entry locations. The ceremony will be held with speakers and recognition of graduates. The recessional will be similar to entry as families will leave with their student and head off to their celebrations.
For those who are unable to attend the school district will be live streaming the high school programs on YouTube as well as recording and linking to the school websites and social media. KLER Radio will also be broadcasting live.
We hope that everyone truly understands the importance of having these events and above all, having them safely for the family members to enjoy and celebrate. Please keep in mind that these events are first and foremost to celebrate the milestones of our students. We ask that you respect the guidelines set forth so we can have a memorable event that we all can be proud of. In the end it doesn’t matter if you believe the plans are too much or too little, it matters that we respect the guidelines set forth by our governing agencies so we can have a celebration that honors the hard work and successes of our students.
Budget
We finally got the information we needed from the state to move forward with budgeting. Negotiations are underway as well. We hope to have the budget completed by the end of next week.
There are many highs and lows with our budget this year. We were asked to cut five percent from our budget after receiving a one percent holdback from this year’s budget. The reality is that the cut comes to a little less than one percent for the upcoming year as the legislature committed a little over four percent increase. This is good news that he cuts are minimal. We have also secured the fact that most of the cuts are directly associated with personnel raises. The summary is that the state is funding salaries and benefits at the same rate as this year.
The bad news is that our expenses continue to grow mainly in the area of insurance premiums. Our budget also took a large holdback on technology both this year and next. As we all know, this is an area that we need to fund so we can continue to move forward in any event in the future.
We are confident we will find a balance that will allow us to operate while maintaining similar services. I want to stress that times are tight this year but we should all feel very fortunate to still be complete as employees of a great district.
We will keep you updated as we move through this process. Thank you for your patience and understanding in such chaotic times. And thank you for your ongoing support of JSD171.
