Dear Parents/Guardians:
Welcome back to a new school year! The JSD171 school district food service staff is looking forward to serving your children nutritious, great-tasting meals that support their achievements in school and promote healthy lifestyles. We strive to provide outstanding service and high quality “kid friendly” meals that meet the latest federal and state requirements. Some of the goals I have for this year is adding more options for JR/HS level. Please encourage your children to participate in tasting these new items. They just might become a new favorite! We will also be offering the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program at TES, OES & PES. This is a great opportunity to introduce new and exciting items while offering a nutritious afternoon snack for K-6 students. I am always available for comments, questions or concerns and we look forward to seeing the students on the first day of school!
You might ask, how healthy is school lunch? The answer to this is …very healthy!
• In 2010 the “Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act” was released that applies to the National School Breakfast Program-NSBP and the National School Lunch Program-NSLP
• All meals (breakfast and lunch) are based on a meal pattern. Each meal depending on age group must contain a certain number of calories, fat, sodium, fruit, vegetable (dark green, red/orange, beans/pea/legumes, starchy, and other categories, grains, meat/meat alternates (alternates include items such as cheese and yogurts), and fluid milk.
• All juice served is 100% fruit juice with no added sugar
• All plain milk served is 1% and flavored milk is fat free
• All grain products are whole grain rich which means all grains offered need to contain 51% or more whole grain product.
• All items are oven baked, we do not fry anything
What is a Student Meal?
We participate in offer vs. serve at both breakfast and lunch. That means we offer all the components that are needed, and the students can take or decline as they wish. FREE breakfast is offered in the Classroom (BIC) for all sites except OJSH. We offer a variety of bread/grain, fruit/vegetable and milk components. Menu items may account for one or two components. Cafeteria-style breakfast is offered at OJSH. We offer four components of which the student must choose a minimum of three. At lunch, we offer five components of which the student must choose a minimum of three and can take up to five. Lunch components include meat/meat alternative, bread/grain, fruit, vegetable and milk. Once again, menu items may include more than one component; for example, a cheeseburger is both the meat/meat alternate and the grain.
To purchase a reimbursable breakfast or lunch, one of the components chosen MUST be a fruit or vegetable at both meals.
Did you know? All students are eligible to eat Breakfast!
How Do I Pay for School Meals?
• Options for food purchases include: cash, check or online payment.
• An automated point of sale system in all cafeterias allows parents to set up an account and view what their child is purchasing and their current account balance. This can be accomplished over the internet at sky.sd171.k12.id.us
• Low balance alerts may be sent through our automated Skyward system.
• Students use their ID to scan for purchasing all food items at the register. It is important that students have their ID when purchasing food.
• If you are paying by check, please make it out to JSD171 Food Service with your child’s name and ID number on the check.
• Parents/Guardians may access lunch menus and food service information at www.jsd171.org
*Please note every child has the opportunity to eat both breakfast and lunch. You are responsibility to pay for your child’s meals. Account balances will be carried over from year to year.
A La Carte Purchases
We sell a variety of a la carte items at the JR/HS level. All items sold follow the Smart Snack guideline laws as of 2014 which are as follows:
Must be a whole grain rich product
*35% of total calories can come from fat and contain zero trans far.
*200mg of sodium per packaged item
*200 calories per packaged item
Beverages: Elementary 8fl oz. max, JR/HS 12fl oz. and 40 calories per 8oz.
*If there is money in your child’s account, they can purchase a la carte snacks/beverages (includes extra milk at elementary level). If you want restrictions set or no a la carte purchases, please give us a call/e-mail
Free & Reduced
Apply online, anytime, anywhere on sky.sd171.k12.id.us
JSD171 food services has made it faster and easier for parents to apply for free and reduced meals.
This free service enables families to receive program benefits faster than using the paper application. Your application is electronically submitted directly to the food service department for processing.
Each school year a new application must be submitted (one per household family) even if your child was receiving free or reduced meals the last school year.
You must complete a new application before OCTOBER 21, 2019. If you have not returned a new application by that date, your child will be removed from the program and will have to pay full price for meals until a new application is completed.
If you accrue a negative balance and then qualify for free/reduced, you are still responsible to pay for that negative balance.
School Meal Prices
Breakfast
Reduced $.30
Elem FREE
OJSH $1.80
Timberline FREE
Adult $2.50
Lunch
Reduced $.40
Elem $2.60
OJSH $2.80
Timberline $2.80
Adult $3.95
This institution is an equal opportunity provider
