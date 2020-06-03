If you have not been enjoying the breakfast and lunches offered by Joint School District #171, it is not too late.
Children 1-18 years of age are welcome to pick up breakfast and lunch daily, Monday through Friday at bus stops in Peck, Orofino, Greer, Weippe and Pierce. Orofino Elementary school is also offering a pick up lane between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. daily.
With the school year coming to an end, so will the meals. The last day for meal delivery and pick up will be Friday, June 12, 2020.
If you have any questions or concerns for meals during summer break, please contact Carmen Griffith at cgriffithc@jsd171.org or call 208-476-0500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.