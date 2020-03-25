After a short period of time we are proud to announce the positive services we are providing for the students and communities.
We began breakfast and lunch for families in need starting Monday, March 23.
The plan is to provide this Monday – Friday, even during spring break.
Please contact your school or Carmen Griffith to be added to the list. Educators will also be making contact with every student or family on a weekly basis.
The district will be a conduit for providing needs to families such as personal hygiene supplies and weekend food from the food pantries, churches and other community service programs. Miss Tami Wayt at OES will be our coordinator for the district.
We are able to provide online OT/PT/Speech services to special education students if they desire. Our teachers are providing resources and curriculum for students and families each week. These resources are to help your students remain in touch with their coursework and instructors while maintaining a routine. Personnel will be available as scheduled to provide support as best they can.
We encourage students to remain active and work daily towards the goals of accomplishing some of the resources supplied. We also encourage families to reach out to their school if they are in need of anything.
At JSD171 we are dedicated to continue to serve our staff, students and communities with what we can. Our resources and connections can continue to serve and benefit as we move through this period.
Thank you for your ongoing support of JSD171. Dr. Garrett, Superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.