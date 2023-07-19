Facility improvements are taking place throughout the district. The custodial and maintenance crews will be working hard this summer to get the buildings in the best shape possible for the upcoming year. I am excited to see the progress and outcomes. New gymnasium bathrooms and exterior paint for OJSHS, new district freezer and storage space to help us keep food costs down by purchasing in more bulk, additional classroom space at OES, safety guard rails at bus pickup and drop off locations are just a few of the items we hope to get accomplished this summer.
The OJSHS parking lot is on the radar and we are seeking bids to evaluate and move forward with this project. Security access controls and updated camera systems are being installed as we receive the hardware. We will continue to improve our facilities as much as we can with our budget each year.
Once again we are running an operating levy. With the removal of the March election dates we are running the levy in the August election.The amount the district is asking for is the same as it has been for the past 10 plus years. The total amounts to 13% of our budget vs. 20% of our budget in 2014. This decreased dependence is due to smart management and controlled spending.
The district has received an increase from the state which remains short of covering the district’s expenses.The majority of the levy dollars are spent on classified staff salaries and benefits, operation and maintenance expenses and facility improvements.
The focus for the upcoming year will, once again, be attendance and RTI (Response to Intervention). The direct connection between student learning and absenteeism is significant. We have received a grant and will be employing a person at the district level to help track and manage the attendance interventions along with other aspects of the RTI process. I look forward to improving in this particular area.
PLC’s (Professional Learning Communities) are also a focus of our district as previously discussed. This process will help our teachers learn how to better serve our students.
A cell phone policy is in the works. We will be seeking input in order to make the most doable and useful policy possible. The goal is to minimize disruptions in the learning process. The data we receive will help determine the direction of the policy.
The principals and directors are working hard to fill positions for the upcoming school year. We are seeing an increase in candidates in some areas and still very few in others. It appears that this year will be somewhat more stable in the area of personnel. We continue to search for the best candidates possible to meet the needs of our students and district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.