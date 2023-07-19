Facility improvements are taking place throughout the district. The custodial and maintenance crews will be working hard this summer to get the buildings in the best shape possible for the upcoming year. I am excited to see the progress and outcomes.  New gymnasium bathrooms and exterior paint for OJSHS, new district freezer and storage space to help us keep food costs down by purchasing in more bulk, additional classroom space at OES, safety guard rails at bus pickup and drop off locations are just a few of the items we hope to get accomplished this summer. 

The OJSHS parking lot is on the radar and we are seeking bids to evaluate and move forward with this project.  Security access controls and updated camera systems are being installed as we receive the hardware.  We will continue to improve our facilities as much as we can with our budget each year.

