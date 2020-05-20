Jace Sams, 16, a Kamiah High School junior, has been honored for his exemplary volunteer service with a “President’s Volunteer Service Award.”
The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Program.
Sams was one of four Kamiah High School students who applied for the Prudential Spirit of Community awards last November. Also applying with impressive resumes were Jace Johnson, Robert Whitney and Mikal Brotnov.
In its 25th year, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, recognizes middle and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.
For his work, Sams received a Presidential Volunteer Service Award certificate and a letter from President Donald J. Trump. The letter states “On behalf of a grateful nation, I thank you for your service to your fellow Americans and those most in need. Through your dedicated service, you have ensured the continuation of America’s unparalleled commitment to improving the lives of others.”
Sams is an outstanding student and athlete. He has a 4.0 grade point average and has earned varsity letters in cross country, basketball and track. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and is Vice President of the local Youth Advisory Board (YAB). He has donated hundreds of hours of volunteer time to the community through his YAB work.
YAB is a local organization that focuses on preventing substance use by providing a safe environment and activities for area youth.
Three Kamiah High School students who also applied for the award have been recognized with a “Spirit of Service” certificate from Kamiah High School. Those students are Jace Johnson (YAB President), Robert Whitney (YAB Secretary), and Mikal Brotnov (YAB Community Representative).
Kamiah High School Principal Peggy Flerchinger, who had planned to honor all four applicants at a school assembly later in the year, said Kamiah High School is a better place and Kamiah is a better community because of the efforts of Sams, Johnson, Whitney, and Brotnov.
“All are outstanding students and leaders at school,” she said. “They have worked tirelessly to make the Teen Center a reality, support countless youth activities, and participate in community service activities that make Kamiah a better place for all of us. I sincerely appreciate their contributions.”
Upon learning about the recognition, Sharlene Johnson, Executive Director for the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC), said the four young men are deserving of the recognition. “I am very impressed with the work ethic and community giving spirit that these boys display. They are always willing to do whatever is asked of them at the Teen Center and in the community. As far as their work for the Teen Center, they always go the extra mile. They saw a need and they made it happen.”
The UYLC works in collaboration with the YAB. Their mission is to empower youth and adults to build a healthier community through prevention leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.