The latest statewide results for the Idaho Standards Achievement Test show steady improvement in Idaho students’ proficiency over the past few years, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said Monday.
“It’s encouraging to see steady increases, both from year to year and from grade to grade as students progress,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “More Idaho students are performing at a proficient or advanced level, and we believe that trend will continue.”
“My staff will analyze the results for a meaningful understanding of student progress and the trends in student cohorts,” the superintendent said.
The Idaho Standards Achievement Test is administered each spring to all public school students in grades 3-8 and 10, gauging their proficiency in Mathematics and English Language Arts/ Literacy.
Final results will not be available until August, but preliminary results show:
In math, preliminary proficiency for the state is 44.43 percent in 2019, up from 43.31 percent last year, 41.86 percent in 2017 and 41.5 percent in 2016.
