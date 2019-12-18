Registration for the 2020 Idaho Master Gardener Program is now open. University of Idaho, Latah County Extension Master Gardener training is research-based and presented by professionals and experts and includes hands-on training. Class topics include soils, entomology, organic gardening, weeds, pests, pruning, and much more. Past students have included home gardeners, landscape professionals and farmers.
Classes will be held at the Latah County Fairgrounds in the Grange building on Thursdays from 9am to Noon and begin on January 16 through May 21, 2020.
The cost for this research-based program is $150 with a possible $100 year-end refund if certification requirements are met. For the optional Master Gardener Certification, the Latah County Program requires completion of the educational and training workshops and 40 hours of volunteer service to the community in the first year. This is done through staffing of the Plant Clinics at the Extension Office and the Moscow Farmers Market, working in community gardens and other Extension-approved educational activities.
This year the Latah County program is teaming up with WSU-Whitman County Extension. Nearby residents will have the chance to be certified in their home state as well as Latah County with a closer commute to classes.
The Master Gardener Program was established in 1972 by an Extension Agent who came up with the idea of trading specialized training in horticulture for a commitment to spend a specified number of hours doing volunteer outreach work in the community. Idaho Master Gardeners is a program of the University of Idaho Extension and is offered in various counties throughout the state.
For more information or to register, contact:
University of Idaho Extension, Latah County, Ember Powell, Program Coordinator, 200 S. Almon Street, Suite 201, Moscow, ID, 83843, latah@uidaho.edu, 208-883-2267
