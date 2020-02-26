The Idaho Association of Counties is now accepting applications for the 2020 IAC Scholarship. Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded to the winners as selected by the IAC Scholarship Committee.
Children of county employees (county employees are those who are issued a paycheck by the county) working 20 hours or more per week and the children and grandchildren of county elected officials (assessors, clerks, commissioners, coroners, prosecuting attorneys, sheriff and treasurer) are encouraged to apply.
The deadline for the 2020 - 2021 scholarship will close on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Any scholarship applications not postmarked by the deadline will be automatically disqualified.
If you have questions please call Mindy Linn, Idaho Association of Counties at (208) 514-0413 or by email at mlinn@idcounties.org.
