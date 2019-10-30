The Adult Learning Center (ALC) at the Lewis-Clark State College Outreach in Orofino can help you with those inquiries.
There will be a GED Orientation Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. This orientation will explain all about our program.
Not only that, we will get you started on your GED journey. You can call now to sign up!
The ALC also can assist you in brushing up on math, reading, and writing skills to prepare you for college or a job entry exam.
The ALC is located at 416 Johnson Avenue, Ste 1. Our phone number is 208-476-5731.
