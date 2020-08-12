FIRST Lego League “RePLAY” 2020-2021 season for the Clearwater Atomic Robotics team kicks off August 17 at 5 p.m. in room 202 of the VFW building in Orofino, Idaho. Any youth ages nineto 14 years old are welcome to come join the fun – PLAYing with robots! The teams will build and program a robot to complete exercise related tasks on the play field.
The research portion of the competition will be related to improving exercise opportunities for youth in Clearwater County. COVID guidelines will be followed as we embark on the season of PLAY.
For more information contact Eileen Rowan 208-827-0180. You can check out the fun on the FIRST website: https://www.firstinspires.org/robotics/fll/challenge-and-season-info.
