BOISE, ID—State funding for higher education is down while the cost of college in Idaho is up, according to a new report from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. A positive trend is that low-income students and students of color are enrolling at greater rates in Idaho’s public four-year institutions. But these students face barriers that make college completion more challenging at a time when the state has set a goal to graduate more students. State scholarships, recently bolstered with additional funding, are not reaching all students who face the most financial challenges in completing a four-year degree.
Over the last three decades policymakers have wavered from the state’s commitment to higher education. Tuition and fees now account for 47 percent of funding for higher education, up from 7 percent in 1980. State funding dropped to 54 percent from 93 percent of funding over the same period. Idaho’s tuition and fees have grown rapidly, even when adjusted for inflation. At $7,807, the average inflation-adjusted cost of a year of education is six times higher today than it was in 1980 at $1,306.
Idaho grant aid falls short for students who encounter serious barriers to completing college. Since 2008, first-time, full-time undergraduate enrollment by students who qualify for a federal need-based Pell Grant is up by 14 percent. This means that a growing number of students from low-income families are enrolling in college. It also suggests that completion rates are likely becoming more dependent on the availability of need-based financial aid. Idaho ranks 44th for state grant aid per full-time undergraduate at $130, while the national average is $820. The number of students receiving some type of Idaho state grant aid makes up just 40 percent of the number of students showing financial need in four-year institutions.
Since 2010, enrollment by Latinx students in Idaho’s four-year institutions has increased by an astonishing 101 percent, accounting for 90 percent of total enrollment growth across institutions. Yet, inequity in overall wealth between by race and ethnicity means Latinx and other families of color have fewer resources to invest in higher education. White family wealth is, on average, seven times greater than Black family wealth and five times greater than Latinx family wealth, a disparity that has existed more or less intact since 1963. Increased degree attainment by students of color can help lessen financial inequality by ethnicity, but only if students have the supports in place to complete their college education.
The reduction in state investment coincides with a lack of progress towards Idaho’s educational goals and a growing need for a highly educated workforce. dents of color are pursuing higher education. Removing financial barriers for college students is a promising strategy for increasing educational attainment in our workforce,” said Alejandra Cerna Rios, policy director at the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.
The entire report from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy can be found at: http://idahocfp.org/new/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/ICFP-Cost-of-College-2019.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.